Canada

British Columbia

Vancouver: The South Burnaby assembly hosted a mini-conference in mid-November with Michael Penfold speaking on the “Impregnable Rock of Holy Scripture” and other subjects relating to a Scriptural world view. He also gave strengthening ministry in the Langley, Fleetwood, and West Richmond assemblies during his week-long visit to the West Coast.

Three weeks of gospel meetings with David Hunt and Larry Steers concluded November 25 in Fairview. The assembly was encouraged and rejoiced in the salvation of a young boy.

Assemblies in the Lower Mainland are distributing some thirty thousand 2017 gospel calendars, printed by International Bible House, in businesses and homes in their neighborhoods across the region, both by mail and hand delivery.

Ontario

Earlton: Al Cook continues house meetings in this area. Recently, a middle-aged man professed salvation and is diligently searching the Scriptures. Pray for his wife who does not express much interest.

Brethren from Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Charlton, and Earlton continue to gather once a month for breakfast to read, pray, and talk. This has proved a real blessing in sharing burdens and as a time of fellowship. On average, 12-20 brethren get together each month.

Kapuskasing: In November, Bruce Rodgers had a week of helpful teaching from 1 Thessalonians.

Mississauga: The Applewood Heights assembly was encouraged by the many unsaved who heard clear gospel messages during the two-week gospel series with Jim Bergsma and Stephen Vance. Each Sunday, a community dinner was held with over 40 unsaved in to hear the gospel. The assembly has also been blessed with a few new Christians added.

Niagara Falls: The Lord has continued to bless with good numbers of the community coming out to the dinners on the last Lord’s Day of each month, with about 48 attending in November, mostly unsaved. Brian Crawford had a clear gospel message. Please pray that the Lord will save souls in upcoming meetings.

Nipissing Junction: The saints have been encouraged over the last few months as five have obeyed the Lord in baptism, ranging in age from 15 to 85 years. To God be the glory.

Oshawa: The conference in November was well attended. Very timely ministry was given by seven of the Lord’s servants. Much of the ministry was on the values of the local assembly, which was both appreciated and needed in our day.

Sudbury: The assembly was encouraged with two baptisms this Fall. Gary Sharpe had a week of well-attended children’s meetings.

Timmins: A teenager who began attending in the Spring has professed and family members have been attending. Bruce Rodgers visited for four nights, teaching from the epistle of James.

Toronto: The Langstaff assembly recently concluded a three-week series of gospel meetings with Stephen Vance and Larry Perkins. The turnout was very encouraging and the gospel faithfully preached. The assembly looked forward to its annual Sunday school Christmas program which was held on December 11. This meeting was taken by David Zuidema Jr. (Midland Park). It is generally well attended and provides an excellent opportunity to reach quite a number of parents with the gospel.

Saskatchewan

Taylorside: John Fitzpatrick and Alan Smith (Scotland) faithfully preached the gospel for two and a half weeks, with the assembly looking to the Lord for blessing in salvation.

Yukon

Old Crow: John Fitzpatrick visited this isolated village for the fourth time. There are a number of homes open to the good Word of God. As far as is known, there are two believers here.

U.S.A.

Arkansas

Alpina: Twelve different assemblies were represented at the annual conference during the weekend of November 5-6. On hand to give help with the Bible reading and ministry were Ron Doll, Jerry Jennings, William Lavery, Bryon Meyers, Harrys Rodriguez, and Louis Smith. The subjects dealt with included stewardship, contentment, dispensational truths, and being of one mind in Christ. Mike Crockett of Kansas City preached the gospel clearly. A deep note of thanks is extended to all who attended, gave help, and support. In the following week, Roy Weber and Jerry Jennings held five days of gospel meetings at the hall. Close to 200 invitations, calendars, and tracts were distributed throughout Alpena and the surrounding area. A few came out to the meetings in response to the invitations.

California

Westmorland: It was an encouragement to John and Joanne Clingen to see five believers obey the Lord in baptism. Your prayers for the growth of this work are valued.

Colorado

Denver: Gospel meetings in Spanish have been held twice a month since August in the basement of an English-speaking assembly in this city. There are several contacts who attend, including a lady who is in the advanced stages of bone cancer and is still not saved.

Iowa

Ankeny: The assembly appreciated a visit and ministry by Brody Thibodeau the first Lord’s Day morning in November.

Dunkerton: The young people’s Sunday school class looked forward to visiting the Bremwood campus in Waverly, IA on December 15 for the 15th year. This is a temporary home for about 120 ten- to eighteen-year-olds with a variety of social, legal, and mental issues. Permission was granted to distribute care packages to each, including a copy of Ultimate Questions. Your prayers would be appreciated for this outreach.

Michigan

Saginaw: William Metcalf and Stuart Thompson graciously ministered the Word to the saints in Saginaw and surrounding assemblies on December 4. They preached the gospel in the evening meeting with Nepalese students from the local university present.

Minnesota

Hinkley: Gospel meetings that began November 27 continue at the Gospel Hall with Jerry Jennings and Roy Weber.

Missouri

Kansas City: Bryon Meyers visited the assembly on Wednesday, November 2, with encouraging and profitable ministry.

Washington

Marysville: The assembly enjoyed a weekend study December 3 -4 presented by Kyle Fairfield on origins from Genesis 1-12. Sessions included the intrinsic value of mankind created in relation to God as distinct from animals, the results of sin and God’s questions, “Where are you?” and “Where is your brother?” Our hearts were challenged as we considered the necessity of God’s Word and His purposes for us in Christ.

Wisconsin

Lancaster: The gospel work continues at the Grant County jail each Sunday evening with Jim, Jacob, and Jason Frazier, and Tom Novak. The number of groups range from two to five. Most are made up of men, with the occasional group of women coming in to listen. Often, the inmates are familiar with the local assembly testimonies of Blue River and Beetown.

Mexico

Chihuahua

Chihuahua: Three weeks of gospel meetings were held in the Valle de la Madrid hall in November. The believers appreciated the help of Leonel Chávez, Shad Kember, and Andrew Zuidema (Midland Park, NJ) for the first week. Different family members of the believers, as well as other contacts, attended these meetings. God blessed in the salvation of the grandmother of several of the Sunday school children while she was hospitalized. She has been attending meetings for 10 years.

El Vergel: Leonel Chávez, Shad Kember, and Andrew Zuidema traveled to this mountain town as well as Parral to have house meetings. God graciously worked in salvation.

Sinaloa

Guasave: The believers enjoyed Eleonor Mosquera’s visit early in November, and appreciated her help in various activities. November 2 is the “Day of the Dead” and the believers handed out a large number of texts to those who head to the cemetery each year.

San Luis Potosi

El Barril: The assembly appreciated Joel Portman’s visit in November when he led five Bible readings on Biblical covenants.

Guanajuato

Irapuato: A lady who had been studying her Bible with Erika Sawatsky for 18 months professed faith in Christ in November. There are several other contacts whose ear and heart God is opening, for whom Ricky and Erika request prayer.

State of Mexico

Nezahualcóyotl: The assembly enjoyed a visit from Omar and Maryeri Lozada (Venezuela) in November. Two believers were also recently added to the fellowship.

Michoacan

Zamora: Joel Portman was with the assembly for a week in November giving teaching from the book of Hebrews. The ministry was an encouragement to the believers as they considered the greatness of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Los Reyes de Salgado: The brethren from Zamora are now renting a hall to preach the gospel after several years of having house meetings in this town two hours away.

Guerrero

Iguala: Paul and Barb Thiessen visited in November when Paul shared seven sessions of teaching on the dispensations. He also visited the work in Oacalco.

Veracruz

Coscomatepec: Two sisters were recently baptized in this outreach work, a few hour’s drive from the assembly in the port city of Veracruz.

Xalapa: Several new contacts attended a short series of gospel meetings. Five local brethren gave their testimony during the series, which was an encouragement to the believers.

Veracruz: The believers in the assembly here are very encouraged that construction of a hall has now begun after many years of meeting in a rented location.

Nuevo Leon

Monterrey: Abisai and Carmen Vieyra who have labored for three years in Iguala arrived in Monterrey on December 1st to work alongside Anderson and Mariu Hernández.

Papua New Guinea

Willians Alcala writes: “This year we have made two trips to the Hela province in Papua New Guinea. In July we helped with the construction of a hall for the believers, and we also had the joy of joining 17 local saints in the first breaking of bread in that area.

We went again in November to help with ministry and gospel meetings in the new hall and also in surrounding villages. The Lord has blessed His Word in this area; souls have been saved and Christians from other groups have been exercised about gathering unto the Name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Nine believers were baptized on this trip, and eight of them were received into assembly fellowship, plus three other believers previously baptized. Although the assembly is in a village called Erebo, almost half of the believers in fellowship come from another village called Hiribi, three hours walking distance through the mountains. This group is exercised about building a small hall in the near future. We would appreciate your prayers for this needy field.”

Conferences

Jackson, MI

February 17-19, in a new location (East Jackson High School, 1404 N. Sutton Road, Jackson, MI). Prayer Meeting on Friday, February 17 is at 7pm in the Jackson Gospel Hall, 910 Benett Street. Saturday: Prayer and Ministry 10am and 2pm, Gospel 6:45pm. Sunday: Breaking of Bread 9:30am, Sunday School 11:30am, Prayer/Ministry 2pm, Gospel 4:30pm. Several brethren have responsibility for the conference ministry meetings. Accom: Jason Wielenga, Tel: 517 914-1275; E-mail: jandtwielenga@gmail.com. Corr: Douglas Losey, Tel: 517 787-9169; E-mail: rdlosey@juno.com.

Turlock, CA

February 25-26. Saturday: meetings start at 10am. Lord’s Day: Breaking of Bread 9:45am. Gospel and ministry both days. Expected speakers: Tom Baker, John Fitzpatrick. Contact: Narendra Singh, Tel: 209 526-0910; David Nesbitt, Tel: 916 317-3482.

Cambridge, ON

March 3-5. A warm invitation is extended to the Annual Bible Reading conference. Subject: First Epistle of John. Friday: Prayer Meeting 7:30pm. Saturday: Readings 10:15 am, 1:45pm and 3:45pm (1 John 1-3), Gospel 7pm. Sunday: Breaking of Bread 10:30am, Readings 1:45pm and 3:45pm (1 John 4, 5), Gospel 6:30pm. Bible Readings led by Tom Meekin (Northern Ireland), Murray McCandless, William Skates, and Frank Sona. Contact: Philip Watson, E-mail: pgwatson@silomail.com, Tel: 519 240-0007; or David Burr, E-mail: David.Burr@gmail.com, Tel: 519 267-0964.

Conferences Previously Published:

Monrovia/Downie, CA – December 31-January 1

Pennsauken, NJ – January 7-8

DeLand, FL – February 3-5

Updates

Change of Address

Gaius and Linda Goff, 12428 – 54th Dr. NE, Marysville, WA 98271. Tel: 360 454-0686; Cell: 971 285-5352; E-mail: pilgrimgcg@gmail.com.

J. Albert (Bert) Joyce, 33 Wilton St., Steady Brook, NL, A2H 2N2. Tel: 709 634-4127.

Emily McCandless, 575 12th Street E., Prince Albert, SK, S6V 1C5, Canada. Tel: 306 700-4836 (home); E-mail: Emily@saved.com.

Home-calls

Mrs. Ruth Sloan of Northern Ireland, on July 16, 2016, in her 90th year. She was saved at age 20, and in 1968 was received into the fellowship of the assembly gathered in Ballykeel near Ballymartin in Co. Down. She was a dependable member of the local assembly where she loyally attended all the meetings for many years. Ruth was a quiet person who loved the Lord’s people and had a good interest in the spread of the gospel, was given to hospitality, faithful, caring, and consistent. She was a godly wife and mother who was predeceased by her husband Jim in 1990. In the ensuing years of her life she was mainly confined to her home, and then hospital, followed by a term in nursing care. A large company gathered for her funeral from the family home to the Gospel Hall and adjacent burial ground which was conducted by Tom Meekin, Andrew Patterson, and Jonathan Bingham, assisted by brethren Newell Bingham, and Bertie Murdock (brother-in-law). Our sister leaves a son, Ivor, and a daughter, Beverley, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a sister, Mrs. Wilma Murdock, and a wide family connection. Please pray that the entire family circle may all come to know her Savior.

Ian Petersen of Oshawa, ON, on October 2, 2016. He was born in 1935 and lived all his life in the Oshawa area. He was saved in 1954, when under deep conviction of sin during a series of gospel meetings held by Frank Pearcey and Fred Holder in Oshawa. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, a son and daughter, his grand, and great-grandchildren. Please pray for the family. The funeral service was taken by Ken Nicholson and Gary Oakes, with a large number of unsaved present. The saints at Albert St. will keenly miss him. Although not a public speaker, he was a real help in the assembly.

Eric Smith, Manchester, IA, November 4, 2016, age 72, after a tragic vehicle accident near his home. It was a terrible shock to his family, friends, and community. Eric and his wife Shelia are very well known in the area which was evident at the visitation and funeral with hundreds of people touched by his death. Eric had a sincere connection with people through his giving attitude and spirit. He was a quiet brother, but his work spoke for itself. He was saved in 1975 while Robert Orr and Herbert Dobson were preaching the gospel. He understood it took the blood of Christ to put away his sin. He will be dearly missed by the Christians in Manchester. Brody Thibodeau and Brandon Doll shared in the funeral and committal service. Eric is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Helen Schwingel of Black River Falls, WI, on November 5, age 81. She was saved in 1992, travelling each night 120 miles one way to gospel meetings in Broadhead, WI. Helen was a testimony of the grace of God by a changed and new life. She soon obeyed the Lord in baptism and was received into assembly fellowship. She continued faithfully, traveling alone more than an hour to meetings after her husband Burdean died in 1995, until health no longer permitted. She is survived by an only son who shares the blessed hope. Her nephew James Frazier from Blue River, along with a local brother, took the funeral where the gospel was faithfully presented to many unsaved family members.

David Swanney, of Torrington, CT, on November 13, 2016, at the age of 81. David was the beloved husband of Shirley Swanney. Born and raised in a Christian home, David was saved at an early age, and was in happy fellowship for many years, first in the assembly at Torrington, and then—for the last 10 years of his life—in the assembly at Terryville, CT. David was gifted in the gospel, and was a great help in the assembly Bible study. He will also be remembered as a reverent and intelligent worshiper and as an encourager of God’s people. He especially had a heart for young believers and sought in many ways to be a blessing to them. In his later years, he remained devoted to the assembly and its meetings, even in the face of declining health and physical weakness. He pressed on faithfully, uncomplaining, in his service for the Lord to the very end. In all these things, he was a wonderful example to all. David is survived by his wife and four children and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by his eldest son. The funeral was well-attended and was taken by Donald Labbe and Stephen Morin of the Terryville assembly. Jeffrey Batterton conducted the graveside service. David will be greatly missed by all in the assembly here.